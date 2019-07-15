|
|
GASTONIA- Emma Ruth Smith Allen, age 97, formerly of Bessemer City, passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 at Brookdale-Robinwood Senior Living, Gastonia. She was born September 6, 1921 to the late John and Ida Morrison Smith.
Ruth retired from J.P. Stephens in 1985. She was also the oldest surviving member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. She loved quilting, crocheting, and was an avid reader.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John C. Allen, Jr. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, John Smith, Jr., and William Smith, sister Clara Scism and daughter, Brenda Allen Ramsey.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda Allen Cardin and husband Bill of Dallas, NC; grandchildren, Allana Bryson (Buster) Jodie Burr (Stephen), Alan Davis (Millie), Joni Burton (Glenn); great-grandchildren, Lee, Clay, and Lindy Bryson; Landon, Caleb, Owen, and Amelia Burr; C.J. and Chloe Davis; and Grady Burton.
A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held at 2 PM Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Dale Hendricks and Rev. Keith Hollar officiating
Her family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 prior to her service at the church family life center.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Robinwood, where Ms. Emma lived for almost four years, for their friendship and support, as well as Gaston Hospice for their care over the past eleven months.
Memorials may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church, 3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd, Cherryville, NC 28021.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
Cherryville, NC 28021
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 15, 2019