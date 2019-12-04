|
MOUNT HOLLY - Emogene Staton Chapman, 87, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.
She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Ambrose Reid and Ollie Mae Radford Staton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Chapman and her grandson, Kenneth Michael Chapman.
She is survived by her son, Michael Reid Chapman and his wife, Karen; her granddaughter, Kara Chapman Fraley and her husband, Christopher; her great-granddaughter, Alysia Chapman Bolding and her husband, Matthew; and her great-grandson, Carter Ryan Fraley.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs of Alexandria Place and Gaston Hospice for their care and compassion.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Chapman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. Andrew Renfroe will officiate. Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019