Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
Mount Holly, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emogene Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emogene Chapman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emogene Chapman Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY - Emogene Staton Chapman, 87, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.

She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Ambrose Reid and Ollie Mae Radford Staton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Chapman and her grandson, Kenneth Michael Chapman.

She is survived by her son, Michael Reid Chapman and his wife, Karen; her granddaughter, Kara Chapman Fraley and her husband, Christopher; her great-granddaughter, Alysia Chapman Bolding and her husband, Matthew; and her great-grandson, Carter Ryan Fraley.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs of Alexandria Place and Gaston Hospice for their care and compassion.

A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Chapman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. Andrew Renfroe will officiate. Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emogene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -