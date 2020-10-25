DALLAS, NC- Emogene "Jean" Elders Dills 90, of Dallas, NC peacefully departed this earth and entered into eternal life with her Lord Jesus Christ on October 19, 2020 with family and loved ones by her side.

Jean was the eldest daughter of the late Thurman and Alta Davis Elders of Franklin, North Carolina. Patiently waiting for her was her husband of 68 years, Seab Dills, who was called home to heaven on October 18, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Macy Elders Dills of Gastonia, NC and a brother, Houston Elders of Franklin, NC.

Left to cherish precious memories of their beloved mother and grandmother are sons Larry Dills (Tammy) and Scott Dills (Andrea) and daughter, Sheila Dills Courtney (Ron); twelve grandchildren - Matthew Courtney (Jessica), Taylor Courtney, Elizabeth Dills Ingram (Scott), David Dills, Richard Dills, Jody Dills (Katrinna), Dustin Dills (Sarah), Shelley Dills Shull, Jeanine Floyd (Toby), Reba Bowen (Devin), John Bowen (Christa) and Robert King; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters Joyce Berry and Barbara Anderson of Franklin, NC; brothers Dellis Elders of Dallas, NC, Cecil Elders, Syle Elders (Doris) and Gary Elders (Wanda) of Franklin, NC and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Jean was a quiet, reserved Godly woman who was always active in her church. Her most cherished role in life was wife and mother and she excelled in both. She was also well recognized for her culinary skills, being an excellent cook and hostess. Her home was always a welcome place for family and friends alike. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. While our lives will never be the same without her, we know she has been welcomed by the love of her life, Seab Dills. Knowing she is with her Lord and Savior and loved ones that have gone before her gives us peace as we grieve our loss.

Due to the increase of COVID cases, a private graveside service was held at Gaston Memorial Park, with only the immediate family. Rev. Ronnie Bowers officiated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Flint Groves Baptist Church Building Fund, (2017 E. Ozark Ave. Gastonia, NC 28054).

The family would also like to thank the staff of Alexandria Place for the loving care and assistance provided as Jean's health declined.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Dills family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store