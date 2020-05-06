|
CHERRYVILLE- Mr. Ephriam Luther "E.L." Beam, Sr., 83, 131 Buck Fraley Road, formerly of Tot Dellinger Road, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at his residence.
E.L. was born in Lincoln County, NC on March 22, 1937 a son of the late George D. Beam, Sr. and Hester Mae Strutt Beam. He was a 1955 graduate of Cherryville High School and attended Appalachain State University. E.L. was retired after 30 years of service from Carolina Freight Carrier Corporation working both as a truck driver and a dock worker. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cherryville, Teamsters Local # 61 and a member of Cherryville Masonic Lodge #505 A.F. & A.M. for over 50 years and the Scottish Rite Bodies in Charlotte.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Cameron O. Beam, George D. "Hebbie" Beam, Jr., David Lee Beam and three sisters, Mary Ann Beam Combs, Betty Beam Davidson and Shirley Beam Hallman.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Gail Baxter Beam of the home; a son, Ephriam "Ephie" Beam, Jr.; two daughters, Susan Fraley and husband Allen; Kelly Brown and husband Johnny all of Cherryville; a sister Rose Beam King of Greensboro; three grandchildren, Zackary Rhyne Fraley; Meg Peak and husband Hunter; Nickolas Brown; two great grandchildren, Parks Allen Peak and Lillian Palmer Peak; also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thank you to caregivers, Tiara Payton and Tammy Chapman and also Dr. Thomas White for all of the love and care they have shown.
A private graveside service will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Rd N STE 102A, Charlotte, NC 28227 or to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mt. Zion Church Road, Cherryville, NC 28021.
