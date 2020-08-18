Erasmo Robles

Erasmo "Raz" Barcenas Robles, 58, of Gastonia, passed away August 14, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.



He was born June 2, 1962 in Guanajuato, Mexico to Maria Barcenas Hernandez and the late Sime?n Robles Vargas.



He is survived by his children, Destney Robles, Rudy Robles, and Jair Robles; grandchildren, Gabriel Austin and Arizona Austin; and life-long friend, Angela Woods Garris.



In addition to his father, Erasmo was preceded in death by his brother, Marcos Robles.



Erasmo was known as a wise, hard-working man and a brave, loving (grand)father.



Always loved. Never forgotten. Forever Missed.



