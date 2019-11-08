|
|
Mr. Eric Channing Courtemanche, 42, of Smithville, TN passed away at his residence on July 31, 2019. He was born on October 29, 1976 and a native of Stanley, NC.
Eric was a beloved son, brother and father and will be missed. Eric's daughter Erica was his whole heart. He will continue to live on in our hearts and memories. Eric loved keeping up with world events, football, deep sea fishing and was an electrician by trade.
He is survived by his daughter, Erica Courtemanche of North Carolina; father and step-mother, Roger and Linda Courtemanche of Smithville; mother, Vicki Fulghum Courtemanche of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, Stephanie Courtemanche of Charlotte, NC; numerous aunts and uncles.
Eric is proceeded in death by his brother, Brian Courtemanche.
The family will receive friends for Eric's burial at Hillcrest Gardens on November 9th, 2019 at 10:00AM EST. 1508 Charles Raper Jonas Hwy, Mt Holly, NC 28120
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019