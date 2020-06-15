GASTONIA-Eric Glenn, 30, transitioned June 9, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He will lie in state at the funeral home on Monday from 3 until 5.
Funeral: Tuesday; 1:30 p.m., Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, Gastonia
Visitation: thirty minutes before the service at the church
Please wear mask and adhere to social distancing. Attendance count will be monitored. Live stream on church and funeral home facebook pages.
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia
He will lie in state at the funeral home on Monday from 3 until 5.
Funeral: Tuesday; 1:30 p.m., Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, Gastonia
Visitation: thirty minutes before the service at the church
Please wear mask and adhere to social distancing. Attendance count will be monitored. Live stream on church and funeral home facebook pages.
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 15, 2020.