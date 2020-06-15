Eric "Eazy" Glenn
GASTONIA-Eric Glenn, 30, transitioned June 9, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He will lie in state at the funeral home on Monday from 3 until 5.
Funeral: Tuesday; 1:30 p.m., Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, Gastonia
Visitation: thirty minutes before the service at the church
Please wear mask and adhere to social distancing. Attendance count will be monitored. Live stream on church and funeral home facebook pages.
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia

Jun. 15, 2020
