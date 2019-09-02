|
BELMONT, NC- Eric Keith Lowe, 58, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 29, 2019 after his battle with Multiple Sclerosis (M.S.). He was born October 13, 1960 in Mecklenburg County, a son of Pauline "Polly" Smith Lowe and the late James Rufus Lowe.
Keith was a South Point High School graduate and former employee of the City of Mt. Holly and First Coast Auto Parts in Jacksonville, FL. He served as Gaston County Sheriff Deputy, a Gaston County Reserve Police Officer, and as a Belmont Police Officer. He also served as a director of the NC Orange Crush Girls Basketball League. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Belmont and volunteered for South Point Life Saving Crew, House of Mercy, and the B.C.O.. Keith loved his family and watching his kids in sports. He enjoyed cars and golf. Keith loved his friends, David and Kathy McKinney, Sheila Williams and his dogs. He was one of a kind and will be missed by many.
In addition to his mother, Keith is survived by his blessed wife and caregiver of 35 years, Tobey Blalock Lowe of Belmont; children, Eric James Lowe of Charlotte and Hayley Diane Lowe of Belmont; brother-in-laws, Lee Blalock and wife, Jessica of Boston, MA and their children, Joshua, Sophia, Greyson and Liam; Greg Blalock and his son, David of Huntersville; great-niece, Alexis O'Daniel of Jacksonville, FL; and uncle, Fred Smith of Charlotte. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Lane Blalock; and sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and J.C. O'Daniel.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday September 8, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Belmont with Pastor George Ragsdale and Joe Lawing officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Carpenter Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MS Society, www.nationalmssociety.org, BCO, P.O. Box 1248, Belmont, NC 28012, House of Mercy, 100 McAuley Circle, Belmont, NC 28012, or to Catherine's House, 141 Mercy Drive, Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Lowe family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019