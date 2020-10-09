1/1
Eric Thompson Sr.
Eric Bryan Thompson Sr., 48, of Bessemer City, NC, passed away, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.

A funeral service will be held 3 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Long Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, A Funeral Fund – C/O Crystal Thompson, 231 Henderson Road, Bessemer City, NC 28016.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
OCT
12
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. God bless you
Kenney and Tammy
Friend
October 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Susan greeson
