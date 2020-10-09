Eric Bryan Thompson Sr., 48, of Bessemer City, NC, passed away, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.
A funeral service will be held 3 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Long Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, A Funeral Fund – C/O Crystal Thompson, 231 Henderson Road, Bessemer City, NC 28016.
