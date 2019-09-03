|
Erma Helton Perry, 94, of Kings Mountain, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born, August 25, 1925, in Gaston County, daughter of the late James Claude Helton Sr. and Nancy Jane Quick Helton.
Erma loved her family, genealogy and reading. She loved working hard in her home.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Ray Perry and wife, Pat; daughters, Mary Starr, Nancy Stikeleather and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Ramona Anthony Neal, Jenny Olsen, and John Perry; and great grandchildren, Stella Olsen and Brianna Olsen.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm on Wednesday at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia. Pastor Scott Hay will be officiating.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019