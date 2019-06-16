Ernest "Ernie" Anthony Glenn, 88, of Bessemer City went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 14, 2019 while at Brian Center, Gastonia surrounded by his family. He was born October 15, 1930 in Cleveland County to the late Oscar and Zoe Kiser Glenn.

Ernest retired from the United States Army after serving from 1947 - 1968 in Korea and Vietnam War. He then retired as a postal carrier in Charlotte, NC after serving from 1968-1989. Ernest was a life-time member of the VFW, Absher-Flowers Post 9337 and the American Legion Honor Guard Post 243. Ernest's passions were the Bessemer City Lion's Club where he was past President, club secretary and served on most committees of the club. He was a member of First Wesleyan Church of Bessemer City and he served on several committees. Ernest was Grand Father of the year in 1990, Citizen of the year in 1996 by the city of Bessemer City where he was active with the Image Committee. He also served on the Bessemer City Habitat for Humanity and he was a member of the "SKUNK' Club.

Preceded in death by his wife Orlee Virginia Martin Glenn; special friends Ike Hallman and Rev. Dick Whitener; 4 sisters and 1 brother.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughters Ann Glenn Weisgerber and husband Keith of Bessemer City, Charlotte Glenn Eubanks and husband Jr. of Clover; son Anthony Eugene Glenn, Sr. and wife Candy of Bessemer City; grandchildren William Limbaugh, Valerie Dulin, Michael Weisgerber, Heather Weisgerber Bussert, Leigh Ann Bridges, Susan Harmon, Vanessa Aldridge, Christy Brooks, Anthony Glenn, II.; great-grandchildren Tiffany, Lauren and Merideth Limbaugh, Hayden, Hannah and Haley Bridges, Shelby and Erin Dulin, Morgan, Ragan, Laney, and Abraham Bussert, Jeremy Bouldin, Taylor Sealey, Tess Aldridge & Cole Brooks; 5 great-great-grandchildren.

His family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 pm Monday, June 17, 2019 at the church.

Ernie's celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at First Wesleyan Church, Bessemer City with Rev. Wes Brown officiating.

Interment will follow at Westview Gardens with Military Honors.

