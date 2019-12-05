Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
More Obituaries for Ernest Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Hoffman

Ernest Hoffman Obituary
Ernest Brooks "Mack" Hoffman, 78, of Alexis, went home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

He was born in Mecklenburg County, a son of George Hoffman and Mary Weaver Hoffman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse Alma Geraldine Main Hoffman and his siblings Pauline Johnson, Sarah Rhyne, Annie Dye, and Minnie Frances Hoffman. Mack will be remembered as a loving husband and father.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and watching sports, but most of all he loved the Lord. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Mary Moore and her husband Michael and two grandsons Timothy and Christopher Moore.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the service at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Gastonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, 258 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.

Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
