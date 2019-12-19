|
|
GASTONIA - Ernestine "Tinny" Jackson, 89, of Gastonia passed away December 16, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. She was a native of Gaston County and the daughter of the late Furman William Lutz and Carrie Rabb Lutz.
As a homemaker, Ernestine served her family by providing a loving home and caring for her late husband, James Harold Jackson, and their four children. She was an active member of First Assembly of God, where she taught VBS and Sunday School.
Survivors of Ernestine include her daughter, Janet Jackson Greene (Mike); her three sons, Michael Jackson (Joyce), David Jackson (Beverly) and Dennis Jackson (Liz); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her late husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Buck and Gordan Lutz and two sisters, Mabel Welch and Billie Blair.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at McLean Funeral Directors on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
A funeral service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with Rev. Lamar Creel and Pastor Dennis Boyce officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Assembly of God Building Fund, 777 S. Myrtle School Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Jackson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019