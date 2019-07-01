|
GASTONIA, NC- Ervin Loyd Morrow, 87, of Gastonia passed away June 29, 2019. He was born April 13, 1932 in Gaston County, a son of the late Ross Lee Morrow and Viola Short Morrow.
Ervin was a U.S. Army Veteran and a Fire Captain for over 30 years with the Gastonia Fire Department. Ervin was a loving father and loved his community. He was an avid sports fan, especially for the Carolina Tarheels and Carolina Panthers. He was a member of Maylo United Methodist Church.
Survivors of Ervin include his son, Richard L. Morrow and wife, Lisa of Little River, SC; his beloved second family, Claude Burdette, Fred and Joye Rankin, Jimmie Rankin, Mary Catherine and Ben Singleton; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Pendleton Morrow; brother, Junior Morrow; sisters, Ruby Clary and Hazel Morgan; and special friend, Barbara Rankin.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
A funeral service will follow in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors at 11:00 am with Reverend Jay Bissett officiating. Committal will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maylo United Methodist Church, 1900 Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Morrow family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 1, 2019