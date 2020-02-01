|
Estelle K Price passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late William Price, loving mother of Janet Price and the late Karen Furini and Kevin Price, dearest grandmother of Allison Furini, and dear aunt and friend to many.
Born and raised in Paterson, NJ, Estelle lived in Boonton, NJ from 1958 - 2008 before moving to Gastonia, NC.
She enjoyed gardening, line-dancing and crosswords.
Estelle was loved dearly by all who knew her.
A Service will be held, provided by Dangler Lewis & Carey Funeral Home 312 W Main St, Boonton, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Estelle memory may be made to , The Salvation Army, or a .
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020