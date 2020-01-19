|
BELMONT, NC- Ester Garcia Morales, 86, of Belmont passed away January 17, 2020. She was born August 15, 1933 in Cuba, a daughter of the late Fernando Garcia Lima and Juana Baranco Morales.
In 1970, Ester fought to bring her family to the United States in order to provide better opportunities for her children. Ester's love for her family showed through her cooking and family gatherings. She continually showed love for the residents of Holy Angels, where she worked for 14 years. Her strength and bravery was an inspiration to others. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Survivors of Ester include her children, Ralph Morales and wife, Beth of Cheraw, SC, Elena Bennedict and husband, Steve, Mercy Goodwin and husband, Doug, Martha Morales of Gastonia, and Elizabeth Morales of Cuba; 2 sisters; 1 brother; 15 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Everardo Morales; daughter, Mariza Morales; 1 brother; and 3 sisters.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Monday, January 20, 2020.
A funeral service will follow in the Founders Chapel at 3:00 pm with Dennis Kuhn officiating. A graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton, NC at 12:00pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Boulevard, Belmont, NC 28012.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Morales family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020