GASTONIA - Esther Reid Adams Hunnicutt, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her residence at Covenant Village.
Esther was born April 11, 1939, in Gastonia, North Carolina, the daughter of Esther Reid and Minor Revere Adams Jr. She was preceded in death by husband Harold Richard Hunnicutt Jr., son, Reid Neisler Hunnicutt and brother William P. Adams.
She attended public schools, Salem College, and graduated from Winthrop College in 1961. She is a member of First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia and was a member of the Gaston Country Club for over thirty years. Esther was an elementary school teacher, loving wife, mother and sister. She enjoyed traveling to places far and wide with Gastonia friends, family and the "Salem Girls" and enjoyed summers spent at Ocean Isle Beach. She was a member of the Book Club, Gaston Debutante Club, Junior League, Lunch Bunch and Treasurer of the Ladies Investment Club. She was active in Women of the Church.
Esther loved to entertain and was a great hostess to many a Super Bowl Party and umpteenth Adams Clan Family Gatherings. She was a grand cook and her caramel cakes were legendary.
She is survived by two sons, Harold Richard Hunnicutt III and wife, Melanie of Burlington, NC; Minor "Chip" Adams Hunnicutt of Woodbridge, VA; daughter-in-law, Michelle Hunnicutt; seven grandchildren, Ricky, Rebecca, Andrea, Sophie, Henry, Amelia and Whip; special niece Dr. Susan Smith Thompson and husband, Ben, of Raleigh; brother Minor R. Adams III and wife, Susan: and sister, Sarah A. Abernethy and husband Dr. William B. Abernethy Jr.; sister-in-law Becky Adams; and 7 nieces and nephews.
The family especially thanks the staff of Covenant Village for their loving care of Esther.
A service to celebrate the life of Esther Hunnicutt will be held Saturday, January 11,
2020, at 1:00pm, in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia with Dr. Cynthia Benz, Rev. John Stanley, and Rev. Lauren Vanacore officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. A private service of committal will be held for the family at Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Hunnicutt.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020