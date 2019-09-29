Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Esther (Carswell) Moore


1927 - 2019
Esther (Carswell) Moore Obituary

Esther Carswell Moore, 92, of Gastonia, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Brian Center, Gastonia.
She was born January 8, 1927, a native of Gaston County the daughter of the late Obediah Carswell and Minnie Branch Carswell.
Esther was the last of her thirteen siblings to pass away. She loved her family.
In addition to her parents and her siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Banard Moore; son, Daniel Robert Moore.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Denise Drum (Ricky); sons, Duane Gregory Moore (Lisa), Douglas Raymond Moore, Doyle Howell Moore (Jill), Ronald Ballard (Kay), Stephen Wayne Ballard; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Monday, September 30, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Rev. Gary Gregg will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to Catawba Valley Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
