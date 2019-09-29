|
|
Esther Carswell Moore, 92, of Gastonia, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Brian Center, Gastonia.
She was born January 8, 1927, a native of Gaston County the daughter of the late Obediah Carswell and Minnie Branch Carswell.
Esther was the last of her thirteen siblings to pass away. She loved her family.
In addition to her parents and her siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Banard Moore; son, Daniel Robert Moore.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Denise Drum (Ricky); sons, Duane Gregory Moore (Lisa), Douglas Raymond Moore, Doyle Howell Moore (Jill), Ronald Ballard (Kay), Stephen Wayne Ballard; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Monday, September 30, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Rev. Gary Gregg will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to Catawba Valley Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019