DALLAS - Ethan Danny Britt, 14, was born December 27, 2004 in Gaston County.
Ethan's celebration of life service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Harry Davis officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Ethan's family would like to thank everyone that helped in finding him.
