Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Ethan Britt Obituary
DALLAS - Ethan Danny Britt, 14, was born December 27, 2004 in Gaston County.

Ethan's celebration of life service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Harry Davis officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Ethan's family would like to thank everyone that helped in finding him.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 19, 2019
