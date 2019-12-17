|
1989-2019
MT. HOLLY – Ethan Jerrod King, 30 passed away suddenly on December 11, 2019.
He was born in Mecklenburg County on September 1, 1989. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald King, Sr., Shirley Moss and Billy Ray Greenway, Sr.
Ethan was a graduate of East Gaston High School. He was an electrician by trade. Ethan loved being at his family Farm working with his horses Long Street, Lady and Beau and hanging out with his dog Tonto.
Left to cherish his memories includes his father, Don and wife Trina King; mother, Melinda Greenway; brother, Colton Harrington; grandparents, Jan Bumgardner and Becky King.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday prior to the Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m., at The Barn at Sandcastle Farm, 152 Sandcastle Road, Dallas, NC with Pastor Mark Etchison officiating.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Gardens, Mt. Holly
Pallbearers will be at Colton Harrington, Chris Fortson, Blane Ray, David Foster, Chris Triponey and Keith Simendinger.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the Sandcastle Farm family and his many special friends and family for their love and care.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019