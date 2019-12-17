Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethan King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethan Jerrod King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethan Jerrod King Obituary
1989-2019
MT. HOLLY – Ethan Jerrod King, 30 passed away suddenly on December 11, 2019.
He was born in Mecklenburg County on September 1, 1989. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald King, Sr., Shirley Moss and Billy Ray Greenway, Sr.
Ethan was a graduate of East Gaston High School. He was an electrician by trade. Ethan loved being at his family Farm working with his horses Long Street, Lady and Beau and hanging out with his dog Tonto.
Left to cherish his memories includes his father, Don and wife Trina King; mother, Melinda Greenway; brother, Colton Harrington; grandparents, Jan Bumgardner and Becky King.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday prior to the Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m., at The Barn at Sandcastle Farm, 152 Sandcastle Road, Dallas, NC with Pastor Mark Etchison officiating.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Gardens, Mt. Holly
Pallbearers will be at Colton Harrington, Chris Fortson, Blane Ray, David Foster, Chris Triponey and Keith Simendinger.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the Sandcastle Farm family and his many special friends and family for their love and care.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -