Ethel Josephine (Jo) Abernathy, 92, of Stanley Total Living Center, went to be with our heavenly father October 1, 2020.
She was born January 31, 1928, native of Lincoln County, daughter of the late George and Connie W. Abernathy. Wife of the late Donald (Doodle) W. Abernathy, mother of three children, homemaker and life long member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Bobby, Carl, Herbert, and Gerald Abernathy and four sisters Audrey Abernathy, Luna Bell Howard, Beatrice Hager and Nadine Hilderbran.
Jo is survived by two sons, Donald (Butch) Abernathy wife Nancy (Fuzz), of Belmont, NC. Harry (Buddy) wife Judy, of Mt. Holly, NC., and one daughter Rebecca (Becky) and significant other Jethro Lucas Jr. of Stanley, NC,; three grandchildren Leigh Faulkenberry, Jennifer Drury husband Chad and Tracy Teague husband Tony; six great grandchildren, Holly Faulkenberry, Emily Faulkenberry Locklear husband Jimmy, Zachary and Grant Drury, Aaron Price wife Ashleigh, and Andrew Price wife Jennifer; a great-great grandson Avidan Price; as well as one sister Nellie Goodson of Anchorage, Alaska.
A private graveside service will be held Sunday afternoon October 4, 2020 at the cemetery of Lebanon United Methodist Church, 5033 Lebanon Road, Maiden, NC for immediate family due to the Covid-19.
Memorials may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church, 5033 Lebanon Road, Maiden, NC 28650 in her name.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Stanley Total Living Center and Gaston Hospice for the care of their mother.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
