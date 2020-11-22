GASTONIA, NC- Ethel Mauney, 94, of Gastonia, NC, passed away on November 20, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain, NC. She was born in Cherokee County, SC, daughter of the late Finley "Doc" Oates and Essie Mae Wilson Carroll and was preceded in death by her husband of forty-one years, James Irvin Mauney. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Evans and James Carroll. Ethel was a member of Crowders Creek ARP Church and served as a Sunday School Teacher and a member of the Women's Ministry. She retired from the accounting industry. Always active, Ethel served as a 4-H Leader, volunteered with the Crisis Assistance Ministry and was a member of the FAAC at Southern States. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her guidance and love will be missed greatly by many.
SURVIVORS: Sons: James Michael Mauney Sr. (Ava) and Roger Carroll Mauney (Laura) both of Gastonia, NC
Brother: Eugene Carroll, Bessemer City, NC
Grandchildren: Michelle Alpizar (Felix), Gastonia, NC, James Michael Mauney Jr. (Hope), Cove City, NC, Amy Mistry (Fali), Gastonia, NC, Elizabeth Stephens (Ronald), Gastonia, NC and Christy Mauney, Bell Buckle, TN
Eight Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Crowders Creek ARP Church Cemetery with Reverend Charles Evans officiating
INTERMENT: Crowders Creek ARP Church Cemetery
MEMORIALS: Crowders Creek ARP Church at 207 Crowders Creek Church Road, Gastonia, NC28052
