BELMONT, NC- Ethel Batchelor Sarratt, 94, passed away peacefully June 13, 2020 at her home. She was born August 18, 1925 in Cherokee County, SC, a daughter of the late D.M. and Janie Batchelor. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert James Sarratt; brothers Lynn and Bob Batchelor; sisters Ellen Sarratt, Ruby Batchelor, Vernie Cole and Betty Jean Paris.
Ethel retired from Belmont Hosiery after many years of service. She was a long time member of South Point Baptist Church and Belles and Bows Senior Citizen Group. She loved to sew, cook and enjoyed volunteering. Ethel was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be greatly missed by her daughters Rebekah W. Torrence of Mt. Holly, Peggy Baldwin and husband Danny of Belmont, Betty Jane "B.J." Helms and husband Ken of Belmont; grandchildren Julie Baldwin, Anna Rick and husband Billy; great grandchildren Devin Baldwin and Hannah Grace Helms and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 pm, Monday, June 15, 2020 at South Point Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Mike Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen -"A Quiet Place".
A special thank you to the staff of Visiting Angels, Carolina Caring and Belmont Savings and Loan for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Sarratt family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.