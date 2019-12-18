Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Etta McGugan


1928 - 2019
Etta McGugan Obituary
GASTONIA - Etta Williamson McGugan, 91, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Brian Center in Gastonia.

She was born August 18, 1928 in Hartford, TN, daughter of the late Lem and Savannah Connard Williamson.

Etta was retired from Ti-Caro after over 38 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Duncan McGugan; daughters, Betty Braswell, Ann Greene, and Janet Killian; and twin sister, Jetta Bryson.

Left to cherish her memories are 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
