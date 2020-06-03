Eugene Allen "Papa" Dodge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1938 - 2020
GASTONIA- Eugene "Papa" Allen Dodge, entered the Kingdom of heaven rejoicing with the Lord on 5/30/2020 at the age of 82.
Gene was born to Melvin and Ruth Dodge in Lexington, Nebraska alongside his twin sister; where he worked the farm with his parents and five siblings.
Gene left home to join the Marines in 1957. While serving active duty stationed in Cherry Point, shortly after meeting the love his life, Cynthia Sue Gillikin of Williston, NC they were married on October 2, 1959. 60 years of marriage later, Gene leaves behind his wife; six children; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
This man lived and died to Praise God to teach others of His love so that they may also have eternal life. We will never know just how many he brought to Christ. This man leaves behind quite the Legacy. His love for Christ, his wife, family and strangers was like no other.
Gene enjoyed his love for gardening and taking care of others; the most humble and selfless man to ever walk this earth. He truly deserves to walk those streets of Gold. He is nothing short of a HERO!
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by one sibling.
Family will receive friends 2:00 – 2:45 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at First Freewill Baptist Church, 2316 Union Road, Gastonia, North Carolina with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Darin Gibbs officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Freewill Baptist Church.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
02:00 - 02:45 PM
First Freewill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
First Freewill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved