1938 - 2020
GASTONIA- Eugene "Papa" Allen Dodge, entered the Kingdom of heaven rejoicing with the Lord on 5/30/2020 at the age of 82.
Gene was born to Melvin and Ruth Dodge in Lexington, Nebraska alongside his twin sister; where he worked the farm with his parents and five siblings.
Gene left home to join the Marines in 1957. While serving active duty stationed in Cherry Point, shortly after meeting the love his life, Cynthia Sue Gillikin of Williston, NC they were married on October 2, 1959. 60 years of marriage later, Gene leaves behind his wife; six children; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
This man lived and died to Praise God to teach others of His love so that they may also have eternal life. We will never know just how many he brought to Christ. This man leaves behind quite the Legacy. His love for Christ, his wife, family and strangers was like no other.
Gene enjoyed his love for gardening and taking care of others; the most humble and selfless man to ever walk this earth. He truly deserves to walk those streets of Gold. He is nothing short of a HERO!
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by one sibling.
Family will receive friends 2:00 – 2:45 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at First Freewill Baptist Church, 2316 Union Road, Gastonia, North Carolina with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Darin Gibbs officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Freewill Baptist Church.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
GASTONIA- Eugene "Papa" Allen Dodge, entered the Kingdom of heaven rejoicing with the Lord on 5/30/2020 at the age of 82.
Gene was born to Melvin and Ruth Dodge in Lexington, Nebraska alongside his twin sister; where he worked the farm with his parents and five siblings.
Gene left home to join the Marines in 1957. While serving active duty stationed in Cherry Point, shortly after meeting the love his life, Cynthia Sue Gillikin of Williston, NC they were married on October 2, 1959. 60 years of marriage later, Gene leaves behind his wife; six children; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
This man lived and died to Praise God to teach others of His love so that they may also have eternal life. We will never know just how many he brought to Christ. This man leaves behind quite the Legacy. His love for Christ, his wife, family and strangers was like no other.
Gene enjoyed his love for gardening and taking care of others; the most humble and selfless man to ever walk this earth. He truly deserves to walk those streets of Gold. He is nothing short of a HERO!
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by one sibling.
Family will receive friends 2:00 – 2:45 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at First Freewill Baptist Church, 2316 Union Road, Gastonia, North Carolina with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Darin Gibbs officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Freewill Baptist Church.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.