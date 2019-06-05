|
1924 - 2019
GASTONIA – Elder Eugene Homer Gunter, 95, went home to be with his Lord on May 31, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House with his family at his side.
He was born January 30, 1924 in White County, Georgia to the late Elmer and Mary Skelton Gunter. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Margaret Elizabeth Sisk Gunter and a grandson, Jason Todd Brown; brothers, Ray, Fred, Vern, Charlie, Vance, Guy and Ralph Gunter; sister Louise Campbell.
Elder Gunter was a proud Army veteran of World War II. He owned EH Gunter plumbing for over 50 years, he enjoyed doing plumbing for seniors and never charging them for his services. Elder Gunter was a very faithful Christian, he was ordained in 1972 as a Primitive Baptist Minister, and served at Haynes Creek Church of Georgia, Mt. Pleasant Church, Bishopville, South Carolina. He enjoyed going to Hardee's and talking about the Lord. When meeting people he would always inquire if they knew the Lord. Elder Gunter was a very strong, faithful Godly man and spent his life serving his Lord. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and mentor to many. He always planted a huge garden and would give it all away; he never sold any produce. He also loved spending time outside with his goats.
Left to cherish his memories include his son, Billy Erskine Gunter and Tammy; daughter, Geraldine Gunter Brown and husband Randy; Grandchildren, Michael Brown and wife Annette; Jeffrey Brown and wife Sara; Kerry Robinson and husband Chad; Great Grandchildren; Dillon, Colton, Collin, Elizabeth, Mariane, Kristen, Beth and Bria; great great grandchildren, Austin and Oliver; special niece, Carolyn Hinson and husband James
The family will receive friends from 11:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Elder Lowell Hopkins, Elder Calton Brown, Elder George Paul and Pastor Sam Mintz officiating.
Burial will be in Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Military Honors by the Gaston County Honor Guard In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 394 Gastonia, North Carolina, 28054
