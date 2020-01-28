|
|
Eugene "Jim" "Pop" Lail, 86, of Kings Mountain, passed away on January 25, 2020, at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte.
He was born September 11, 1933, in Burke County, son of the late Willie and Dessie Lail.
He was a member of Independent Baptist Tabernacle in Dallas.
He was a US Army veteran. Mr. Lail retired from AAA Cooper.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Independent Baptist Tabernacle, 2128 Dallas Cherryville Highway, Dallas, officiated by Rev. Cecil H. Spry, Rev. Jason Gladden, Pastor Ronnie Detter.
The family will receive friends 5-8 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the church.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Military honors will be provided by the US Army National Guard.
Mr. Lail is survived by his children, Steve Lail and girlfriend Cheryl, Freddy Gladden and wife Pamela, Christy McDaris, Brenda Gladden, Ronnie Whetstine and wife Susan, Roger Whetstine and wife Judi, Billy Whetstine and wife Becky; brothers, Hoover and Eddie Lail; sisters Alberta Crawley, Marilyn Shook; grandchildren, Shandi Dellinger (James), Timmy Gladden, Freddy Gladden Jr. (Tamela), Jason Gladden (Tara), Sloan Whetstine, (Jennifer), Haley Stillwell (Josh), Joshua Whetstine (Amber), Devlin McDaris, Fallon McDaris, Shaun Haynes, Ashley Prince (Keith), Adam Ramsey, Brandon Waters (Shana), Misty Polk, Jonathan Whetstine, Alyssa Call, Lin Whetstine, Shannon Grismer; great-grandchildren, Brent McGinnis, Hunter, Dinah, Mason, Emma and Brylee Gladden, Jordan, Kylee, Peyton, Rhyleigh, Parker and Kennedy Stillwell, Zachary and Bradley Gladden, Carrington and Haley Prince, Brianna and Grace Waters, Kailyn and John William Polk, Wyatt Grismer, Reagan and Rylee Call, Noah, Myha, Brody, Barrett, Avery, and Levi Whetstine; great-great-grandchildren, Logan McGinnis, Hunter and Andrea Grismer.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by wife, Janette Gantt Lail; daughter, Donna Lail; son, Dennis Gladden; brothers, David and Odell Lail; sisters, Shirley Detter, Ailene Fredell, Beatrice Mull.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020