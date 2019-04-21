|
Gene Is Going to be Missed by Just Being There… Betty Wyrick
Eugene "Gene" Nolen Wyrick, age 83, passed away peacefully at his residence with his loving wife and family by his side on Thursday ~ April 18, 2019. Gene was a happy type of person with a great sense of humor. He loved making people laugh and being the center of attention. Gene retired after 20 years honorably from the United States Navy serving on several vessels to include the USS Enterprise. He later returned to the private sector and retired from the WIX Corporation. He will always be known for being a good husband who loved his wife, children and grandchildren.
Those left behind to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 44 years: Betty Adams Wyrick of the home; five daughters: Sherri, Brandi, Nance, Natalie and Julie; one sister: Barbara; two brothers: Pete and Mike; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Gene was the son of the late Claude L. Wyrick and Mary Elizabeth Nolen Wyrick. He was also preceded in death by one daughter: Karen and two sons: Keith and Rick.
A Memorial Ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Gene's memory to the Gaston County Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
