The Oates Family is saddened to announce the passing of their father Eugene Wylie (Gene) Oates. He peacefully passed on Wednesday Oct 7th in Wilmington NC.



Gene, who has lived in Supply NC for the last 30 years was originally from Cramerton NC. He was born to Gladys Lankford and William (Bill) Oates on Feb 16th, 1941 and one of 7 children. Through his life he was a painter and a manager for Merita Bakery Distribution in Gastonia NC. He was also a manager of Sundowners Bar and Glenwood Tavern in Charlotte NC before retiring to Supply NC to enjoy fishing and golf.



Gene is survived by his children Kelly Helms and her husband Tommy of Mt Holly NC, his son Trent Oates and his wife Jeanne of Charlotte NC , Shandhi Oates, her fiancé Sabrina Wallace, her son Aiden and daughter Lizzy of Florence SC; Mother of the children Cam Oates of Ranlo NC and sister Kay Oates Walker of Florida.



He was preceded in death by both of his parents, his older brothers Paul, Troy, Roger, Walter and sister Sarah Pennington.



A private Family celebration of life has been scheduled for Oct 24th 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store