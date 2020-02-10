|
MOUNT HOLLY- Eugenia Brackett "Jean" Dellinger went to join our Heavenly Father on Friday, February 7, 2020, after a ten year battle with heart failure and stroke.
Born Elizabeth Eugenia Brackett on November 15, 1929, in Clover, S.C., to Jesse Esco Brackett and Margaret Iva Enloe Brackett, she was the fifth of five children. "Jean" was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Dwight, her parents, and her siblings: J.E. Brackett, Jr., Vernie Brackett Melton, Leone Brackett Castillo, and Joe Lawson Brackett.
Jean leaves behind two daughters: Vivian Dellinger Laye, wife to Butch, and Lauren Dellinger Furmanek, wife to John. Jean is also survived by three grandchildren: Lindsay Britton Harris, wife to Tyler; Courtney Britton Seagle, wife to Jimmy; and Patrick Taylor Laye, husband to Katey Laurin. Additional survivors are two great-granddaughters, Savannah and Elliotte Harris, as well as sister-in-law Joy Dellinger Botts, and brother-in-law Dr. Harry V. Dellinger, also numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean moved with her family at an early age to Charlotte, N.C., attending Charlotte Tech High School; later moving to McAdenville, N.C., graduating from Lowell High School at age 16. Jean graduated from Evans College and was the long-time manager of the Traffic and Distribution department at the Pharr Yarns, Inc., main office. Additionally, Jean was the town administrator of McAdenville, N.C. (Christmastown, USA) from 1972-1991; board member of the Delta Nu Alpha Transportation Fraternity (1982 Alphian of the Year); board member of the Gastonia Traffic Club; past member of the Centralina Council of Governments; as well as member of the N.C. League of Municipalities.
In Mt. Holly, Jean was the past president of the C.R.O. (Community Relief Organization); the long-time treasurer and chairman of finance of the First United Methodist Church of Mt. Holly; and member of Circle #3 of the United Methodist Women.
Jean loved travelling, photography, scrapbooking, card making, as well as watching the Atlanta Braves - attending home games each Mother's Day for many years with the family. She had a life dedicated to charity and community service.
The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the staff and friends of Morningside Assisted Living of Gastonia, as well as Gaston Hospice and the staff of Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas, NC.
Services celebrating her life will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 140 North Main Street, Mount Holly, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Visitation with friends and family will begin at 10:00, service to follow at 11:00; graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Gardens, in Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church "Memorial Fund", 140 North Main Street, Mt. Holly, NC 28120.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020