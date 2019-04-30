Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Gaston Memorial Park
GASTONIA - Eula Canipe Skidmore Butch, 91, of Gastonia passed away April 26, 2019 at Covenant Village. She was born June 10, 1927 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late William Reid Canipe and Fannie Propst Canipe.

Mrs. Butch graduated from Dallas High School and Evans Business School. She worked for Bryant Supply as a Bookkeeper from 1952 to 1957 and was Office Manager of Northwest Plastics from 1958 to 1969. She worked as a Bookkeeper with Beck Construction until her retirement in 1995. She volunteered with Crisis Assistance Ministries for 12 years and was a member of First Wesleyan Church in Gastonia. She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, movies and computers.

She was first married to Paul Skidmore with whom she had two children. She was later married to Adam Butch and the couple resided in Florida for a number of years. She eventually made her way back to Gaston County to be closer to family.

She is survived by her son, Robert Skidmore and wife, Kathy; son in law, Tom Finley; stepchildren, Marge Parrott, Eve Hoffman, and Adam Butch and wife, Janice; grandchildren, Greg Finley (Crystal), Mandy Finley, Matt Skidmore (Megan), Lauren Ivester (Dean) and Courtney Skidmore; Great-grandchildren, Thomas, Maisie, Worth, Graycyn and Nora.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Skidmore, second husband, Adam Butch, daughter, Judy Skidmore Finley and sister, Dorothy Faye Millwood.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia, Founders Chapel. The burial will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crisis Assistance Ministries or First Wesleyan Church.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Butch family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
