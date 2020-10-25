Eula Mae Davis Jernigan, 90, of Gastonia, passed away October 22, 2020 at her residence.
She was born December 1, 1929 in St. Pauls, NC, daughter of the late Oscar and Bessie Davis.
She was a member of Dallas Church of God and was retired from Curtain Bed and Bath in Gastonia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Jernigan; brother, J.D. Davis; and son-in-law, Danny Ertzberger.
Left to cherish her memories are her children Alice Faye Ertzberger, Jerry Jernigan and wife Carolyn, Maurice Jernigan and wife Zana, and Pat Griffin; sister-in-law, Ingrid Davis; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Ms. Jernigan will lie in state, Tuesday, 9:00 am – 11:00 am, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.
A graveside service, officiated by Rev. Danny Shortridge, will be held 1:00 pm on Tuesday at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to Dallas Church of God, 311 S. College St., Dallas, NC 28034.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.