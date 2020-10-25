1/1
Eula Mae (Davis) Jernigan
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eula Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eula Mae Davis Jernigan, 90, of Gastonia, passed away October 22, 2020 at her residence.
She was born December 1, 1929 in St. Pauls, NC, daughter of the late Oscar and Bessie Davis.
She was a member of Dallas Church of God and was retired from Curtain Bed and Bath in Gastonia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Jernigan; brother, J.D. Davis; and son-in-law, Danny Ertzberger.
Left to cherish her memories are her children Alice Faye Ertzberger, Jerry Jernigan and wife Carolyn, Maurice Jernigan and wife Zana, and Pat Griffin; sister-in-law, Ingrid Davis; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Ms. Jernigan will lie in state, Tuesday, 9:00 am – 11:00 am, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.
A graveside service, officiated by Rev. Danny Shortridge, will be held 1:00 pm on Tuesday at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to Dallas Church of God, 311 S. College St., Dallas, NC 28034.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Lying in State
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved