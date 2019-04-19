|
|
GASTONIA - Eva Nell Cochran Taylor Summey, 83 gained her Angel wings on April 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Bryson City, NC on August 8, 1935 to the late Dave and Caroline Smith Cochran.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband's George Taylor and Charles Summey; her siblings, Archie, Jerry and Pat; Children, Lonnie, Rabbit, Michael, Carolyn Funderburk and Peanut Bolin; three grandchildren; sons-in-laws, Henry Rogers and Ronnie Funderburk, daughter-in-law, Delores Taylor.
Left to cherish her precious memories, her children, Tommy and Dave Taylor (Ann), Aleta Broyles (Freddy), Jane Rogers and Rose Compton; 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 18 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Harold (Norma) and Jimmy (Amy) Cochran. And her faithful companion dog Odie.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jimmy Cochran.
Interment will follow at Olney Presbyterian Cemetery
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019