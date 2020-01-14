Home

Eva Wright Obituary
GASTONIA - Eva Jean Bramlett Wright, 82, of Gastonia, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

She was born in Fannin, Georgia, daughter of the late Roy and Elizabeth Meers Bramlett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gene and a brother Cecil Bramlett.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Teresa Riddle and her husband Bobby; a granddaughter Chrissy Khamsanhlong and her husband Matt; a great grandson Hunter Khamsanhlong; two sisters Gelois Payne and Vera Boyd; a brother Roger Bramlett; and a special sister-in-law Shirley Wright.

The family will greet guests Wednesday, January 15 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16 at New Bethel Independent Missionary Baptist Church, 4108 Mountainview Street, Gastonia, officiated by Andy Duncan.

Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
