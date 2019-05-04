Home

Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sharon Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Sharon Baptist Church
Sharon, SC
View Map
Resources
Evalee Cobb
Evalee (Welch) Cobb

Evalee (Welch) Cobb


1926 - 2019
Evalee (Welch) Cobb Obituary
CLOVER – Evalee Welch Cobb, 92, of Clover, SC passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at White Oak Manor in York.
The funeral will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Sharon Baptist Church in Sharon, SC with the Rev. Joe Lee and the Rev. Marvin Carson officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain, NC. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM at Sharon Baptist Church on Saturday.
Born on August 30, 1926, Evalee was the daughter of the late Coy Welch and Bessie Smith Welch. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons; Rick Cobb, Rev. Russell K. Cobb, Roger R. Cobb, and Robert L. Cobb, brother, Bryson Welch, 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Evalee was preceded in death by her son, Curtis Cobb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 6, Sharon, SC 29742, or to Clover First Freewill Baptist Church, 307 Valley Ave. Clover, SC 29710.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York will be serving the Cobb family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 4, 2019
