GASTONIA, NC- Evan Lassiter Webb, 86, of Gastonia passed away July 9, 2019. He was born December 16, 1932 in Gaston County, a son of the late Jay Webb and Ruth Kale Webb.
Mr. Webb was a Navy Veteran, a Certified Public Accountant, past Vice President of Finance with three different corporations, retired owner of his public accounting firm, past member of the National Association of CPA's, NC Association of CPAs and a member of Calvary Baptist Church
He is survived by his son, David Evan Webb and wife, Carol; daughter, Christine Webb Rhodes and husband, Danny; two step-grandsons, Nate and Wesley Alley.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1pm Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Rev. Josh Gladden officiating. Burial will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or Gaston Hospice.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 14, 2019