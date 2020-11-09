1/1
Evelyn (Swanner) Cable
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Swanner Cable, 75, widow of Carles Cable, transitioned on November 3, 2020.
She was born October 20, 1945 in Gaston County, NC to the late Frank Kody Swanner and Sally Campbell Swanner.
Evelyn loved art and to spend time at the beach fishing with her husband. They also hunted together.
Survivors include her daughter, Audrey Brooks and husband Kirk; granddaughter, Laura Smith and husband Lee; grandson Ethan Brooks and wife Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Piper, Camden, Ryker, and Atticus Smith, Tatum, Reed, Jonah, and Teagan Pasour and Zane Brooks.
A graveside service was held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Gaston Memorial Park with Pastor James Holeman officiating.
The family received friends prior to the service at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm.
Arrangements were with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved