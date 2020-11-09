Evelyn Swanner Cable, 75, widow of Carles Cable, transitioned on November 3, 2020.
She was born October 20, 1945 in Gaston County, NC to the late Frank Kody Swanner and Sally Campbell Swanner.
Evelyn loved art and to spend time at the beach fishing with her husband. They also hunted together.
Survivors include her daughter, Audrey Brooks and husband Kirk; granddaughter, Laura Smith and husband Lee; grandson Ethan Brooks and wife Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Piper, Camden, Ryker, and Atticus Smith, Tatum, Reed, Jonah, and Teagan Pasour and Zane Brooks.
A graveside service was held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Gaston Memorial Park with Pastor James Holeman officiating.
The family received friends prior to the service at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm.
Arrangements were with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
