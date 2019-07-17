|
GASTONIA - Evelyn Clark Carson, 95, passed away July 15, 2019. She was born July 22, 1923 in Mecklenburg County, a daughter of the late Walter and Susie Clark.
Evelyn was a graduate of Berryhill High School and retired from Bellsouth after 43 years. She was a lifelong member of Pisgah ARP Church where she served in the Community Club, Women's Ministry as treasurer, and worked in the toddler class. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for every child born into the church. She enjoyed volunteering with the Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, United Way, Crisis Assistance, the Pioneers, and was recognized by WSOC with the award of "Those Who Care." Evelyn loved traveling with her husband, loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and was an avid gardener.
Survivors of Evelyn include her daughter, Carolyn Carson Ashworth and husband, Dan; son, Ed Carson and wife, Sharon all of Gastonia; grandchildren, Dr. John R. Carson, II and wife, Callie of Taylorsville, NC, John "Tripp" Upton and wife, Amy of Gastonia, and Carla Upton Smith and husband, Adam; and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John Ralph Carson, Jr.; twin sister, Margaret Clark Harkey; and brother, Walter Cecil Clark.
A funeral service will be held at Pisgah ARP Church at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 18, 2019 with Dr. Neely Gaston officiating. Committal will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the committal at Pisgah ARP from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carson Cottage, Pisgah ARP Church, 3600 Linwood Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Carson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019