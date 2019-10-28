|
GASTONIA, NC- Evelyn Faye Bailey Costner, 71, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House. She was born January 29, 1948 in Gaston County and was the daughter of Louise Huffstickler and the late James Bailey. Although she was not able to attend church, she loved watching Clover Liberty Pentecostal's online services. Evelyn retired from Pharr Yarns. She loved going to the beach.
In addition to her mother, left to cherish her memories are her husband of 48 years, Ralph Costner; sons, Dale Warlick, Burt Warlick (Beth); daughters, Cathy Rushing (Chad), Heather Costner (Tony Bryan); brother, Ray Bailey; sister, Kaye Bright; grandchildren, Justin Baldwin, Jennifer Fisher, Brittany DeWeese, Dale Warlick Jr., Allyson Soderberg, Ridge Gault, Brett Gault and John Hill; great grandchildren, Jonathan Baldwin, Jackson Baldwin, Ethan Warlick, Kane Callihan, Ethan Gault, Emma Gault, Peyton Gault, Zaylie Hagan, Trenton Hill, McKinley Hill and Cade Hill.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Warlick; grandson, Joshua Warlick; sisters, Patsy Alexander, Hazel Bailey; mother and father in law, Betty and Pete Costner.
All services are private.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019