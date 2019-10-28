Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Costner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Faye (Bailey) Costner


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Faye (Bailey) Costner Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Evelyn Faye Bailey Costner, 71, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House. She was born January 29, 1948 in Gaston County and was the daughter of Louise Huffstickler and the late James Bailey. Although she was not able to attend church, she loved watching Clover Liberty Pentecostal's online services. Evelyn retired from Pharr Yarns. She loved going to the beach.
In addition to her mother, left to cherish her memories are her husband of 48 years, Ralph Costner; sons, Dale Warlick, Burt Warlick (Beth); daughters, Cathy Rushing (Chad), Heather Costner (Tony Bryan); brother, Ray Bailey; sister, Kaye Bright; grandchildren, Justin Baldwin, Jennifer Fisher, Brittany DeWeese, Dale Warlick Jr., Allyson Soderberg, Ridge Gault, Brett Gault and John Hill; great grandchildren, Jonathan Baldwin, Jackson Baldwin, Ethan Warlick, Kane Callihan, Ethan Gault, Emma Gault, Peyton Gault, Zaylie Hagan, Trenton Hill, McKinley Hill and Cade Hill.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Warlick; grandson, Joshua Warlick; sisters, Patsy Alexander, Hazel Bailey; mother and father in law, Betty and Pete Costner.
All services are private.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.