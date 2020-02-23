|
GASTONIA, NC- Evelyn Yountz Holt, 88, of Gastonia passed away February 19, 2020. She was born July 26, 1931 in Davidson County, a daughter of the late John and Stella Yountz.
Evelyn retired from the Gaston County school system and was a homemaker who lovingly shared her creative talents for quilting, sewing, and cooking. She made many beautiful quilts for family and friends. Her life of giving was also expressed as a longtime, active member of First Baptist Church. In her youth, Evelyn played high school basketball, played competitive tennis into her mid-sixties, and was an accomplished skater.
She is survived by her daughters, Myra Kirkland (Mark Pickford and both boys) of Mint Hill, and Carol Calvert of Gastonia; son, Jay Holt (Becky) of Raleigh; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister Nancy Simerson (Kenneth). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Earl Holt, and her brothers John Yountz, Henry "Jackie" Yountz, and Charles Yountz.
The family will receive family and friends at 10:00 am until 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Gastonia on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday February 25, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Gastonia with Reverend Steven Fuller officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 2650 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
