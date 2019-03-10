|
Evelyn Maxine Hurst Suddreth, 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Hubert Monroe Hurst and Helen Margaret Morris Hurst.
She is survived by her sister, Helen Marie Calhoun and her aunt, Doris M. Bailey.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia with Rev. Junior Morris officiating. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019