Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Evelyn (Miller) Propst


1942 - 2019
Evelyn (Miller) Propst Obituary
GASTONIA, NC – Evelyn Miller Propst, 77, passed away on October 28, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born on October 13, 1942 in Chester County, SC, the daughter of the late Willie Miller and Marie Elizabeth Hudson.
Evelyn retired from Target after 13 years of service. She enjoyed sewing and cooking for people.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, David Propst and wife Michelle, and Jimmy Propst; daughter, Pamela Childers and husband Randy; sister, Brenda Spake; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Propst; and brothers, Leroy and Albert Miller.
A funeral service will be held 1:30 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – West Chapel 216 Archie Whitesides Road, Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Chris Seagle.
The family will receive friends 12:30 – 1:30 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
