GASTONIA - Evelyn Hartung Steele, 91, formerly of Beaver, Pa., passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019.
She was born March 29, 1928 the daughter of the late Lester Hartung and Margaret (Hartung) Enders and the step daughter of Cyril Enders.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jack Steele.
She is survived by her daughters; Chery Kochirka and husband Michael of Pittsburgh; Darlyn Peindl and husband Dr. Paul Peindl of Gastonia, NC; 2 granddaughters; Jacqueline Peindl White and husband Justin of Gastonia, NC; Dena Peindl Havird and husband Clark of Batesburg, SC; and grandson, Lee Peindl and wife Samantha of Charlotte, NC; 4 great granddaughters: Sarah Grace White, Lily Peindl, Anna Kate and Claire Elizabeth Havird.
Evelyn moved to the Brookdale Assisted Living in Gastonia where she has resided for the past three years.
Evelyn has expressed unending love for family and friends.
The family expresses a heartfelt thank you to her caregivers at Brookdale Assisted living and Lincoln County Hospice and Palliative Care.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at the Huntsman Funeral Home of Rochester.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Community United Methodist Church 334 Jefferson Street Rochester, PA 15074 or Lincoln County Hospice and Palliative Care, 900 Donita Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home and Huntsman Funeral Home of Rochester PA are serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 14, 2019