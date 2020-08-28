1/1
Everett Pearson
CRAMERTON - Everett Lee Pearson. 93, of Cramerton, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Belaire Health Care Center.

A service at the graveside will be held for family and church family at Evergreen, A Quiet Place with Rev. Steve Hicks officiating. Military Honors will be performed by the Gaston County Honor Guard and the US Army.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 171 S. Main St., Cramerton, NC 28032.

Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com .

McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the family of Mr. Pearson.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 28, 2020.
