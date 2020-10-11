GASTONIA, NC- Fairley McQueen Cameron passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 95. Born in Raeford, NC on September 3, 1925, Fairley was the son of the late Robert Smith Cameron and Martha Ann Bass Cameron.
A 1943 graduate of Benhaven High School in Harnett County, NC, Fairley would serve two years in the Atlantic and Pacific with the US Merchant Marines. He was a machinist and inspector with Saco-Lowell in Sanford, NC. Fairley would eventually accept the position of Department Head of Tool and Die with Gaston College. A position which he held for twenty years until his retirement in 1990.
A longstanding member of First Baptist Church in Gastonia, Fairley served as a Deacon, Usher, Choir member and Sunday School Teacher. He was a Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies, and the Gaston County Last Man Club. Fairley was an avid gardener, woodworker, cook and camper.
In addition to his parents, Fairley was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.
Fairley is survived by his beloved wife of seventy years, Marion Gunter Cameron; sons and daughters-in-law, Donald G. and Vickie Cameron of Monroe, and Edgar M. and Jennifer Cameron of Gastonia; daughter and son-in-law, Marsha Cameron Green and Thomas Green of Concord; grandchildren, Corey Cameron, Candace Cameron, Johnathon Cameron, Patrick Cameron, Dereck Jackson, Cameron Jackson, Joshua Blair and Justin Blair; eight great-grandchildren.
Family and friends of Fairley Cameron are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM in Founders Chapel. The Rev. Steven Fuller and the Rev. Dr. Joan Martin will officiate. A service of committal will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the Cameron family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Fairley be sent to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 2650 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or the Covenant Village Benevolence Fund, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Cameron family.