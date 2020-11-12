1/1
Fairley Dawkins Sr.
BELMONT - Fairley Asbury Dawkins, Sr. 76, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday November 8, 2020. He is the son of the late Fairly Dawkins and Margaret Lampley Dawkins and husband to Carolyn Dawkins of 57 years.

Fairley a business-minded man who enjoyed traveling, reading and computers. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Fairly is survived by his loving son, Fairly A. Dawkins, Jr. and wife, Lisa; daughter, Cheryl Witwer and husband, Jimmy; grandchildren, Travis and Corey Dorsey, Jamie and Travis Witwer, Brittany Stewart and husband, Taylor; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille Barrington and husband, Roy. In addition to his wife and parents Fairley is also preceded in death by sisters, Annie Mae Sproles and Ruby Joyce Grooms

Visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00pm, Saturday, November 14, 2020 prior to the service at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Bumgardner Chapel with Rev. Joe Lawing officiating.

Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, Holy Angels,
6600 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012 or Unity Baptist Church, 1005 Catawba St., Belmont, NC 28012.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Dawkins family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020.
