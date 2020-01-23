|
|
MCADENVILLE - Farrell A. Buchanan, 70, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born August 18, 1949, in Transylvania County, son of the late Bayor Carmon Buchanan and Hanna Melton Buchanan.
Farrell was a member of Independent Baptist Tabernacle, Dallas where he served as a Chairman on the deacon board. He was a former Councilman and Mayor of McAdenville. He received the "Man of the Year" award in 2011 and a key to the city in McAdenville.
He loved his family and his church family. Farrell had a servant's heart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 5 brothers and a sister.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of over 52 years, Wanda Hill Buchanan; daughters, Michelle Buchanan, Dawn Dills (Mike); sisters, June Helton, Thelma Davis, Velma Frady; grandchildren, Shane Barnes, Heather Wiggins (Brandon), Allyson Baxter; and great grandchildren, Gage Barnes, Skie Barnes, Wyatt Barnes, Kyleigh Wiggins, and Presley Wiggins.
A celebration of life service will be held 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 25, at Independent Baptist Tabernacle, 2128 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Dallas. Rev. Johnny Gantt will be officiating.
The family will receive friends 1:45-2:45 pm before the service at the church.
Interment is private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020