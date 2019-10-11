Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Farrie Elmore Holt Obituary

Farrie Elmore Holt, 88, of Alexis, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late William Thomas Elmore and Nellie Arizona Shires Elmore.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Jerry Lee Potter, Janice Wallace, and Tracy Lynn Holt; a brother Lawrence Elmore; grandchildren Lisa Edwards, Jimmy Potter, Tammy Waldroup, Kenny Potter, Shelly Funderburk (Jason); great grandchildren Johnny Edwards (Holly), Jerry Edwards, Brian Haynie, Jade Funderburk, Trey Freeman, Ashley Kipp,, Chelsey, Jessica, Kenny, Alaina, Phillip, and Nathan Potter; great-great grandchildren Roman and Scarlett Mae Edwards and a host of others.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly with a service to follow at 2:00.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
