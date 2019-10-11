|
|
Farrie Elmore Holt, 88, of Alexis, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late William Thomas Elmore and Nellie Arizona Shires Elmore.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Jerry Lee Potter, Janice Wallace, and Tracy Lynn Holt; a brother Lawrence Elmore; grandchildren Lisa Edwards, Jimmy Potter, Tammy Waldroup, Kenny Potter, Shelly Funderburk (Jason); great grandchildren Johnny Edwards (Holly), Jerry Edwards, Brian Haynie, Jade Funderburk, Trey Freeman, Ashley Kipp,, Chelsey, Jessica, Kenny, Alaina, Phillip, and Nathan Potter; great-great grandchildren Roman and Scarlett Mae Edwards and a host of others.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly with a service to follow at 2:00.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019