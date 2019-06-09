Home

Fay (Goins) Wright Obituary
Fay Goins Wright, Born November 1, 1929, of Mountain Island Lake, Mt Holly, NC, passed away on June 7,2019. Retired from the payroll department at Duke Energy. Born and raised in Cherryville, NC. Attended Cherryville High School where she met the love of her life, Carroll G. Wright. They were married 61 years.
She is survived by two children, Dean Wright (Wendy)and Carol Ann Purser (Michael), both of Monroe, NC. Grandchildren: Shannon, Gary and Meredith Wright, Kelly Jan, Lindsay Paige Knowles, Josh and Jamie Purser, Britany Wright and Blake Gallagher. Great-grand Children: Knowles Taylor, Hanna and Caroline Jan, Kelsey and Ava Wright, Channing and Madelyn Wright, Adam and Luke Purser, CJ Nixon, Michael and Gwendolyn Purser. She is also survived and loved by numerous nieces, nephews (great and great-great as well). She loved and is loved by wonderful neighbors and special friends.
She enjoyed traveling, dancing, her beautiful flowers, feeding and her birds and new comic ways to keep squirrels off of her feeders and geese out of her yard. In her younger years she enjoyed boating up and down Mountain Island Lake, water skiing and helping to teach the grandchildren to cook. She loved keeping family close to her and planned many occasions to have fun together on the lake and traveling on family trips. She was the youngest daughter and the last living of eight children. Madge Anthony, Helen Crain, Willard, Earl, Frank and Lester Goins and OlieMae Lankford. She was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church of Charlotte, NC since 1970. She moved to Brookdale Monroe Square Assisted Living in February of 2018.
Thank you to the staff and many new friends who made her feel loved and special.
The Visitation will be held on Monday June 10, 2019 from 9am-10:30 at Hillcrest Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall with the Funeral Service following at 10:30am. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to: Hospice of Union County.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 9, 2019
