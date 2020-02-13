|
Faye Baker Carpenter, 53, passed away on February 10, 2020 at Novant Presbyterian Hospital, Charlotte, NC.
She was born December 13, 1966 in Gaston County, NC to the late Larry and Julie Baker.
She was the youth pastor at The Place Church in Gastonia, NC.
Faye is survived by her husband of over 34 years Scott Carpenter; one son Tyler Carpenter (Brooke); two daughters Amanda Pritchett (Travis), Anna Morgan (Jacob); two brothers Larry Baker Jr. (Angie), Allen Baker (Nancy); two sisters Rena Chambers (Tim), Cathy Baker; mother-in-law Faye M. Carpenter; five grandchildren Caroline Pritchett, Jake Pritchett, Sadie Byrd Carpenter; Waylon Morgan, and Wyatt Carpenter.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother Ricky Baker.
A funeral will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Ridge Baptist Church, 3818 Old York Road, Gastonia, NC. Burial will follow at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, NC.
The family will receive friends 11:00 am until 1:00 pm prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Place Church, 4007 South York Highway, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Online condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020